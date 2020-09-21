Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 21 2020 9:45pm
02:14

Election call in B.C. amid high COVID-19 numbers

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on an election call in B.C. on a day of more high COVID-19 numbers.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home