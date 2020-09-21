Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 21 2020 9:11pm
03:07

B.C. provincial election called for October 24

British Columbians will head to the voting booth on October 24th, after John Horgan has called a snap election. Richard Zussman reports

