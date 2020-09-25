Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Toronto assault that left victim seriously injured: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 2:34 pm
Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect officers say is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sunday.
Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect officers say is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sunday.

Toronto police say they’re searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault earlier this week that left a victim with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to the area of Bathurst and King streets around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers said a 27-year-old man got into a “heated argument” with other men, resulting in a physical altercation.

The 27-year-old man was “repeatedly assaulted” and the suspects also caused mischief to a business, police allege.

On Sunday, 24-year-old Taylor Roberts of Toronto was arrested and charged with assault and mischief.

Meanwhile, police have released a photo of a suspect who is also wanted in connection with the alleged assault.

Officers have described him as five-foot-ten, 20 to 25 years old with a medium build and a mustache. He reportedly has tattoos on his neck and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

