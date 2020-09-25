Man charged in killing of 16-year-old boy already facing 3 other murder charges: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy two years ago.

Police said that on Sept. 14, 2018, officers were called to the area of Bellamy Road North and Cedar Brae Boulevard, south of Lawrence Avenue East, at 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said 16-year-old Elijah Aziavor was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital where he died.

In an update Friday, officers said Jatorri Williams of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, among other offences.

Police said the charges will be prosecuted with a second-degree murder charge Williams is already facing in relation to another shooting just days later on Sept. 18, 2018.

Williams is also facing two first-degree murder charges in connection with a separate shooting incident in October 2019 that left two men dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.