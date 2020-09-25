Niagara Police seek man suspected of hitting pedestrians with truck in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a Welland man who is believed to have intentionally struck two men with a truck in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say they responded to a call about two pedestrians being hit by a vehicle near Court and Church Streets just before Noon on Thursday.

Investigators say, two men in their 20s were hit by a black Chevy Cobalt which hit a tree after striking the victims.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot and was seen getting into another vehicle near Church Street, police say.

A 25-year-old pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Police have since located a female who picked up the suspect following the collision.

The man was last seen by police near Appleby Line in Burlington heading to the Toronto-bound QEW after police discontinued a chase for safety reasons.

Police have identified the suspect as Gage Young, 21. He is wanted for multiple charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and vehicle theft.

Niagara police are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of striking two pedestrians in St. Catharines. Niagara Regional Police

Young is five foot eleven inches with a slim build and brown hair. He was last seen driving a white four-door 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4322.

Anonymous tips can be left with Niagara Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement