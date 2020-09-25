Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Niagara Police seek man suspected of hitting pedestrians with truck in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 7:22 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are looking for a Welland man who is believed to have intentionally struck two men with a truck in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say they responded to a call about two pedestrians being hit by a vehicle near Court and Church Streets just before Noon on Thursday.

Investigators say, two men in their 20s were hit by a black Chevy Cobalt which hit a tree after striking the victims.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot and was seen getting into another vehicle near Church Street, police say.

A 25-year-old pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Amy Hager, 20, identified as Hamilton’s 11th homicide victim: police

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Police have since located a female who picked up the suspect following the collision.

Trending Stories

The man was last seen by police near Appleby Line in Burlington heading to the Toronto-bound QEW after police discontinued a chase for safety reasons.

Police have identified the suspect as Gage Young, 21. He is wanted for multiple charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and vehicle theft.

Niagara police are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of striking two pedestrians in St. Catharines
Niagara police are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of striking two pedestrians in St. Catharines. Niagara Regional Police

Young is five foot eleven inches with a slim build and brown hair. He was last seen driving a white four-door 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4322.

Anonymous tips can be left with Niagara Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesChurch StreetHyundai ElantraChevy CobaltNiagara newsSt Catharines newscourt streetgage youngpedestrians hit in st. catharines
Flyers
More weekly flyers