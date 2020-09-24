Menu

Crime

Amy Hager, 20, identified as Hamilton’s 11th homicide victim: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police say 20-year-old Amy Hager is Hamilton's 11th homicide victim of 2020.
Police say 20-year-old Amy Hager is Hamilton's 11th homicide victim of 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police have identified a 20-year-old woman from Brampton as the city’s 11th homicide victim of 2020.

The deceased was found with “obvious signs of trauma” in a third-floor apartment near King Street East and Sherman Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Monday, according to investigators.

A Hamilton man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death after he was discovered by police following a call about a man in need of medical attention.

Read more: Man faces 2nd degree murder charge in Hamilton’s 11th homicide of 2020

Homicide detectives say victim Amy Hager, 20, was the girlfriend of the accused Shaun Chiasson, 39, and they lived together in the apartment where Hager’s body was discovered.

Police say Hagar’s family is asking for privacy to deal with the news.

Hamilton police on scene at King Street East and Sherman Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 – one day after the city’s 11th homicide.
Hamilton police on scene at King Street East and Sherman Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 – one day after the city’s 11th homicide. Andrew Collins

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Peter Thom identified Chiasson as the accused and said he was known to police from a “previous dealing,” but did not elaborate further.

Anyone with information can reach out to Thom at 905-546-2458 or by e-mail.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

 

