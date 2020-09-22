Menu

Comments

Crime

Man faces 2nd degree murder charge in Hamilton’s 11th homicide of 2020

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 10:25 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a female was found dead in the accused’s apartment in central Hamilton on Monday night, according to police.

Officers were called about a man needing medical attention in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue just after 9:p.m. on Monday night.

A 39-year-old man was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Officers later located a female victim suffering from signs of trauma in an apartment building. Paramedics pronounced the female dead at the scene.

The injured man has since been charged in the incident.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

Hamilton police forensics teams are expected to examine the building’s common areas and the apartment for most of Tuesday.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-3843 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Hundreds attend gathering in Hamilton parking lot despite coronavirus restrictions
Hamilton PoliceHamilton homicideHamilton newsHamilton murderking street eastSherman Avenuehamilton's 11th homicide
