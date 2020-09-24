7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 842

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 842, including 38 deaths.

The new cases are mostly in Barrie, Ont., while one is in Innisfil and another is in Collingwood.

One of the new cases involves a child in Barrie, while three involve men who are between the ages of 18 and 34, two involve men who are between the ages of 45 and 64, and one involves a man who’s between the ages of 65 and 79.

One of the cases is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 842 cases, 85 per cent — or 714 — have recovered, and there are currently no COVID-19 patients in hospital. Of all the region’s cases, 18 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There are three ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at Leacock Retirement Lodge in Orillia, Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst and the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge.

In total, there have been 27 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — at 17 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, one group home and four workplaces.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 409 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 48,496, including 2,836 deaths.

