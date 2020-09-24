Passenger on motorcycle dies following weekend collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A passenger on a motorcycle involved in a collision on the weekend in the City of Kawartha Lakes has died, OPP said Thursday.

Around 3:10 p.m on Sunday, Sept. 20, emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cambray and Opmar roads, a few kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

On Wednesday, the passenger succumbed to her injuries, OPP said.

ROAD CLOSURE: Cambray Rd between North St and Eden Rd AND Opmar Rd at Black School Rd #Cambray: Roads closed due to collision. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 20, 2020

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Jones, 51, of Sunderland, Ont.

The drivers of the motorcycle and pickup truck were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.