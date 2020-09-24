Menu

Comments

Traffic

Passenger on motorcycle dies following weekend collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 12:34 pm
A passenger on a motorcycle has died following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sept. 20.
A passenger on a motorcycle involved in a collision on the weekend in the City of Kawartha Lakes has died, OPP said Thursday.

Around 3:10 p.m on Sunday, Sept. 20, emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cambray and Opmar roads, a few kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Read more: Saskatchewan motorcyclist airlifted following crash north of Peterborough, OPP say

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

On Wednesday, the passenger succumbed to her injuries, OPP said.

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Jones, 51, of Sunderland, Ont.

The drivers of the motorcycle and pickup truck were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

