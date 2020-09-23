Alberta RCMP arrest 2nd person in Sturgeon Lake shooting; 2 suspects still at large

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have arrested a second man in connection with a summer shooting in Sturgeon Lake as two more suspects evade police, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

On Aug. 14 at 5 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a man with a gunshot wound who had been taken to hospital. He was in stable condition, police said.

Police believe four people went into a Sturgeon Lake home and shot him “in close range,” calling it a targeted incident.

RCMP issued arrest warrants for attempted murder, among other charges, for the four suspects involved.

Police arrested Albert John Gladue, 37, on Sept. 18 on the attempted murder warrant. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 1.

RCMP have released images of four people who are wanted for attempted murder: Colin Aulden Bartlett, Albert John Gladue, Dorian Anakian Harvey and Tamara Marie Chowace (left to right). Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

RCMP are still looking for Colin Aulden Bartlett and Tamara Marie Chowace, both of Sturgeon Lake and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bartlett, 37, is five-feet-10-inches tall and 200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Chowace, 39, is five-feet tall and 200 pounds with “medium length” black hair and brown eyes, RCMP said.

Police said Dorian Anakian Harvey, 22, was in custody on Aug. 15.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sturgeon Lake is about 365 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.