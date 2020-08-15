Menu

Crime

RCMP release images of 4 suspects wanted for attempted murder in Sturgeon Lake

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 5:17 pm
RCMP have released images of four people who are wanted for attempted murder.
RCMP have released images of four people who are wanted for attempted murder. RCMP

The RCMP has released images in hopes the public can help find four suspects in relation to an attempted murder on Friday.

In Sturgeon Lake, Alta., on Aug. 14, RCMP was called after a man was shot. RCMP said it’s believed four people entered a home around 5 a.m. and a fifth man was shot at close range.

The man is in stable condition in hospital.

RCMP are hoping the public will be of assistance in finding the four suspects and has released photos of them:

Colin Aulden Bartlett, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.
Colin Aulden Bartlett, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta. Courtesy / RCMP

Colin Aulden Bartlett is described as a 37-year-old man with an approximate height of five feet 10 inches, an approximate weight of 200 pounds and short black hair and brown eyes.

Albert John Gladue, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.
Albert John Gladue, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta. RCMP

Albert John Gladue is a 37-year-old male, with an approximate height of six feet two inches tall, and an approximate weight of 175 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Dorian Anakian Harvey, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.
Dorian Anakian Harvey, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta. RCMP

Dorian Anakian Harvey is believed to be a 22-year-old man, with a height of about six feet tall and an approximate weight of 175 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Tamara Marie Chowace, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.
Tamara Marie Chowace, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta. RCMP

Tamara Marie Chowace is described as a 39-year-old woman, with an approximate height of five feet tall and an approximate weight 200 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, RCMP said. It’s believed the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information should call Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345, or anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Sturgeon Lake is about 365 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

