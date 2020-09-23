Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 9:33 pm
Police said they were called to the crash at 8:27 p.m.
Police said they were called to the crash at 8:27 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was left with serious injures after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Charolais Boulevard and Torrance Woods, west of McLaughlin Road South, at 8:27 p.m.

Police said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the crash and no other injures were reported.

Read more: Driver in life-threatening condition after crash in Brampton

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre from the scene.

Trending Stories

There is no word on what may have caused the collision.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPeel ParamedicsBrampton CrashCharolais BoulevardCharolais Boulevard and Torrance WoodsPeel Region Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers