Motorcyclist seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was left with serious injures after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Charolais Boulevard and Torrance Woods, west of McLaughlin Road South, at 8:27 p.m.

Police said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the crash and no other injures were reported.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre from the scene.

There is no word on what may have caused the collision.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

UPDATE:

– Male victim being transported by @Peel_Paramedics to trauma centre in serious condition.

– Eastbound Charolais Blvd is closed at Chinguacousy Rd.

– Westbound Charolais Blvd is closed at Duggan Dr

– Use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 24, 2020