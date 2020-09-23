Motorcyclist seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was left with serious injures after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Charolais Boulevard and Torrance Woods, west of McLaughlin Road South, at 8:27 p.m.
Police said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the crash and no other injures were reported.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre from the scene.
There is no word on what may have caused the collision.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.
