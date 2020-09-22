Driver in life-threatening condition after crash in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A male driver has critical injuries after a crash in Brampton Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Airport Road near Williams Parkway just before 3:20 p.m. with reports of a crash between a truck and a car.

Peel Paramedics reported the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition

Police closed Airport Road south of Williams Parkway and north of Queen Street East for the investigation.

Male patient transported in Serious / Life threatening condition to Trauma centre. @PeelPolice @BramptonFireES https://t.co/iqIo0hY9Qt — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) September 22, 2020

UPDATE

-Northbound Airport Road from Queen is closed down

-Major Collision Bureau will be attending the scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 22, 2020