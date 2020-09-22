Driver in life-threatening condition after crash in Brampton

A male driver has critical injuries after a crash in Brampton Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Airport Road near Williams Parkway just before 3:20 p.m. with reports of a crash between a truck and a car.
Peel Paramedics reported the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition
Police closed Airport Road south of Williams Parkway and north of Queen Street East for the investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments