Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Parts shortage halts production at Toyota plants in Cambridge, Woodstock

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 3:51 pm
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Assembly plant at Cambridge, Ontario.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Assembly plant at Cambridge, Ontario. The Canadian Press Images/Stephen C. Host

Production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada’s plants in Cambridge and Woodstock has come to a halt.

A spokesperson for the company says a shortage from a supplier is to blame for the issue.

Read more: Employee of Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., tests positive for coronavirus

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada is experiencing parts supply delays which have resulted in the temporary suspension of production,” Michael Bouliane told Global News in an email.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will advise our production employees once the parts supply delay is resolved.”

Trending Stories

Read more: University of Waterloo gets $2.1 million from Toyota

This is the second time this year production has halted at the two Canadian Toyota plants.
Back in March, production was halted after employees at the Cambridge plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Production resumed in May after Toyota said it implemented new measures which include facility access screening procedures, additional physical distancing and physical barriers, and enhanced sanitization procedures.

Toyota Canada prepares to resume manufacturing
Toyota Canada prepares to resume manufacturing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener newsCambridge newsToyota CanadaToyota cambridgeToyota WoodstockWoodstock newsToyota Cambridge shutdownToyota NewsToyota plant shutdownToyota Woodstock shutdown
Flyers
More weekly flyers