Parts shortage halts production at Toyota plants in Cambridge, Woodstock

Production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada’s plants in Cambridge and Woodstock has come to a halt.

A spokesperson for the company says a shortage from a supplier is to blame for the issue.

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada is experiencing parts supply delays which have resulted in the temporary suspension of production,” Michael Bouliane told Global News in an email.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will advise our production employees once the parts supply delay is resolved.”

This is the second time this year production has halted at the two Canadian Toyota plants.

Back in March, production was halted after employees at the Cambridge plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Production resumed in May after Toyota said it implemented new measures which include facility access screening procedures, additional physical distancing and physical barriers, and enhanced sanitization procedures.

