Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Employee of Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., tests positive for coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 3:58 pm
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Assembly plant at Cambridge, Ontario.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Assembly plant at Cambridge, Ontario. The Canadian Press Images/Stephen C. Host

An employee of the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed to Global News.

“In this case, no other employees were identified as being close contacts of the affected employee,” Nirali Raval said through email. “The employee was last onsite August 26.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Worker at Toyota’s Woodstock, Ont. plant tests positive

The company shut down its North American operations in March after two employees of the plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trending Stories

Raval said the company has implemented new measures since it reopened in May, which include facility access screening procedures, additional physical distancing and physical barriers, and enhanced sanitization procedures.

“In the event that an employee does test positive for COVID-19, Toyota is responding quickly to help mitigate the spread and slow the infection rate for our team members,” Raval explained. “This includes rapidly notifying all team members who may have been impacted.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Toyota extends North American shutdown after 2nd Cambridge employee tests positive

An employee who works at Toyota’s plant in Woodstock, Ont., tested positive in July but there were no reports of any further spread at the plant.

