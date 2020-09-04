Employee of Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An employee of the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed to Global News.

“In this case, no other employees were identified as being close contacts of the affected employee,” Nirali Raval said through email. “The employee was last onsite August 26.”

The company shut down its North American operations in March after two employees of the plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Raval said the company has implemented new measures since it reopened in May, which include facility access screening procedures, additional physical distancing and physical barriers, and enhanced sanitization procedures.

“In the event that an employee does test positive for COVID-19, Toyota is responding quickly to help mitigate the spread and slow the infection rate for our team members,” Raval explained. “This includes rapidly notifying all team members who may have been impacted.”

An employee who works at Toyota’s plant in Woodstock, Ont., tested positive in July but there were no reports of any further spread at the plant.