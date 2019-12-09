Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

University of Waterloo gets $2.1 million from Toyota

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 4:00 pm
A University of Waterloo sign.
A University of Waterloo sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The University of Waterloo says it has been gifted $2.1 million from Toyota Canada.

The school says the money will be used to finance a unique undergraduate engineering innovation challenge and support a variety of student, research and outreach initiatives.

READ MORE: If you thought November was miserably cold in Waterloo, you were right

It says the money is the largest grant that has been given to a Canadian university by the carmaker.

“It is investments like these that have allowed our institution to undertake more automotive research than any other university in Canada,” Waterloo president Feridun Hamdullahpur said in a statement.

READ MORE: 17 major automakers call on Trump admin not to freeze emissions requirements

The school says it will rename a wing in honour of the donation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooUniversity of WaterlooToyota CanadaTMMCUniversity of Waterloo ToyotaUniversity of Waterloo Toyota grant
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.