University of Waterloo gets $2.1 million from Toyota

The University of Waterloo says it has been gifted $2.1 million from Toyota Canada.

The school says the money will be used to finance a unique undergraduate engineering innovation challenge and support a variety of student, research and outreach initiatives.

It says the money is the largest grant that has been given to a Canadian university by the carmaker.

“It is investments like these that have allowed our institution to undertake more automotive research than any other university in Canada,” Waterloo president Feridun Hamdullahpur said in a statement.

The school says it will rename a wing in honour of the donation.

