If you thought November was miserably cold in Waterloo, you were right

Send this page to someone via email

Following on the footsteps of a frigid Halloween, November 2019 featured the coldest average temperatures since 1996, according to Frank Seglenieks of the University of Waterloo weather station.

The area saw average temperatures of just 3.4 C, which was the sixth coldest in the 100 plus years that temperatures have been recorded within the area, Seglenieks says.

READ MORE: Waterloo was wet and warm in October: UW weather station

Last November was also a cold one but in 2019 we were 2.5 degrees below average and almost half a degree colder than the previous one.

The warmest day of the month did not arrive until the 27th, when we compared to much of the rest of the month it was a tropical 10.4 C. That was the lowest historical high temperature in the region, Seglenieks says.

Story continues below advertisement

While it was cold last month, at least it was unseasonably dry.

READ MORE: September was warm, dryer than average in Waterloo: UW Weather Station

With total precipitation of 52.8 mm, it was well below the average of 87.1 mm.

The snowstorm on Remembrance Day was also unusual.

The region was hit with 12.5 cm of snow, which was the earliest we have experienced more than 10 cm of snow in over 20 years. On Halloween in 1997, there was 12 cm of snow.