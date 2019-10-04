September was warm, dryer than average in Waterloo: UW Weather Station

Send this page to someone via email

The weather in Waterloo Region last month was on trend but notably drier than usual and not as warm as temperatures the area has experienced over the past half-decade, according to the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

According to Frank Seglenieks with the UW Weather Station, September was an extremely dry month, as Waterloo only received 44.8 millimetres of rain, about half of the average of 87.8 millimetres.

This continues a five-year run in which Waterloo Region experienced drier-than-average Septembers, he says. During the first half of this decade, the area experience wetter-than-average Septembers.

Last month, Waterloo also experienced average high temperatures of 22.2 C, with average lows of 10.8 C.

The thermometer failed to creep past 29 C over the course of September and also failed to fall below 5.7 C, according to the weather station.

That low temperature is actually a high for the area, Seglenieks says, as it is the highest average low temperature the region has experienced in the past 100 years. The previous record was 5.4 C.