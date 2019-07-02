Waterloo region’s June weather was pretty much on par with average: UW Weather Station

Temperatures in the Waterloo region were very steady last month, according to the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

READ MORE: Waterloo region temperatures were extremely average in May, UW Weather Station says

UW Weather Station co-ordinator Frank Seglenieks says the main difference between June 2019 and previous years was the fact that there was only one day that reached 30 degrees last month. Three years ago there were eight, with four in 2017 and three in 2018.

He says temperature measurements in June were on almost exactly on par with the yearly average high of 23.6 C.

READ MORE: April weather remains on trend, University of Waterloo Weather Station says

The average daily low of 11.6 C was just a sliver below the long-term average of 11.5 C as well.

June 2019 was also a pretty dry month, as there was only 73.6 mm of precipitation, which was almost 10 mm below the average of 82.4 mm.