Waterloo was wet and warm in October: UW weather station

Send this page to someone via email

For four straight months, the Waterloo region has seen monthly average temperatures above normal, according to Frank Seglenieks of the University of Waterloo weather station.

He says the average daily high temperature in October of 14.9 C was 1.2 degrees higher than average.

READ MORE: September was warm, dryer than average in Waterloo: UW Weather Station

That number was helped along on Oct. 1, when the temperature reached a high of 29.6 C.

Had that temperature peaked just a little higher, it would have entered rare territory. Seglenieks says there have been only two days in the past 100 years that finished with a day above 30 degrees C.

Seglenieks says temperatures crossed that threshold on Oct. 8, 2007 (30.3 C) and Oct. 6, 1946 (31.1 C).

Story continues below advertisement

The region did not experience below-zero weather until Oct. 19th, about a week later than the norm over the past 20 years.

READ MORE: 5 of the worst floods in Canadian history

While October was mild, it was also rainy.

The region experienced 152.4 mm of rainfall which was over double the average of 67.4 mm, according to Seglenieks.

This now puts the total for 2019 at 813.2 mm, well above the average of 750.6 mm.

2:16 Vets still seeing dogs with ticks this late in the season Vets still seeing dogs with ticks this late in the season