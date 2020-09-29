From The Beatles to Johnny Cash to Bryan Adams, 60 years of Global BC’s biggest brushes with fame

Send this page to someone via email

Whether it’s rock stars passing through on a whirlwind tour, or local up-and-coming performers who had yet to make it big, Global News has had a front-row seat for B.C.’s biggest entertainment stories of the past 60 years.

Here is a look back at some of Global BC’s biggest brushes with fame.

The Beatles

2:52 The biggest act in the world played Empire Stadium in 1964 The biggest act in the world played Empire Stadium in 1964

On Aug. 22, 1964 the Beatles played their first-ever Canadian gig at Vancouver’s Empire Stadium.

CHAN cameras were there to capture the city in the grips of Beatlemania. Crowds gathered outside the Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the Fab Four.

The Beatles never made it to the hotel. Their arrival was delayed thanks to an issue with their pilot’s passport, so the band held a press conference and went on stage.

During the concert, fans shrieked so loudly, it drowned out the music.

“The place went crazy, you couldn’t hear anything,” former BCTV broadcaster Wayne Cox, who had a ticket for the show, which cost less than $5.

Johnny Cash

2:25 From 1968: Johnny Cash on recording ‘At Folsom Prison’, his own arrest and becoming a country music star From 1968: Johnny Cash on recording ‘At Folsom Prison’, his own arrest and becoming a country music star

Not long after The Man in Black recorded his legendary 1968 live album, At Folsom Prison, he visited Vancouver where he was interviewed by CHAN’s Chuck Davis.

His dark-coloured jacket blending into the black background, Cash told CHAN that he had long enjoyed playing for audiences in prison.

Davis asked Cash if part of the inspiration for At Folsom Prison came from the fact he had spent time in jail.

“Well, not for long,” interrupted Cash.

Davis noted that some popular country musicians of the era, such as Eddy Arnold and Jim Reeves, grew to dislike being referred to as “country” artists.

Cash didn’t seem too worried about labels.

“Call me the way you see me,” he said.

Monty Python

4:36 Monty Python clowns around with Vancouver news crew in 1973 Monty Python clowns around with Vancouver news crew in 1973

Comedy troupe Monty Python made an appearance on Global News, then known as BCTV, back in June 1973 before a live show at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The troupe took part in a series of improvised “man on the street” interviews, in which John Cleese implores Prince Philip to “come clean about his toupee.”

BCTV weatherman Norm Grohmann then conducts an interview with Monty Python that quickly deteriorates into bedlam.

Tom Jones

1:09 A weekend playing snooker with Tom Jones A weekend playing snooker with Tom Jones

Back in 1981, singer Tom Jones and a group of friends spent a weekend partying at a B.C. ranch with a crew from BCTV in tow.

The Welsh Wonder, along with a group that included Vancouver restauranteur Umberto Menghi and socialite Jacqui Cohen, flew by helicopter to 108 Mile Ranch for a weekend of eating, drinking, merriment and a few games of snooker.

BCTV reporter John Daly was invited to chronicle it all.

“These were crazy party animals,” Daly recalled. “They were skeet shooting, horseback riding, and everything. I was there to document it, but I was loath to partake in too much of it.”

Bryan Adams

6:55 Global BC celebrates 60 years: Bryan Adams’ rise to stardom Global BC celebrates 60 years: Bryan Adams’ rise to stardom

On Sept. 2, 1985, Bryan Adams capped his worldwide tour in support of his best-selling album Reckless with a sold-out crowd at Pacific Coliseum. BCTV sat down with Adams, and looked back at his humble beginnings in North Vancouver, where he worked as a dishwasher at The Tomahawk Restaurant.

Echoing the name of his 1991 album Waking Up the Neighbours, one former neighbour remembered Adams as the nice but loud boy who grew up next door.

“His whole life was music,” Adams’ former neighbour Sheila Strachan said. “He would live, eat, and breathe it.”

“I can remember my husband rapping on the door and saying, “Bryan, you’ve kept us awake all night. Can you please just shut it down?”

Michael Bublé

3:53 Global BC celebrates 60 years: Michael Buble at the BaBalu Lounge in 1997 Global BC celebrates 60 years: Michael Buble at the BaBalu Lounge in 1997

Long before he became an international recording star, Burnaby’s Michael Bublé was a Sinatra-loving 20-something who crooned the night away at Vancouver’s long-departed BaBalu Lounge.

In a 1997 interview with Global BC’s Zack Spencer, Bublé explained how he developed a love of music through his grandfather, who would play Sinatra, The Platters, and The Four Aces on his record player.

Bublé was sporting a pompadour and sideburns during the interview as he was also performing in a local production of Red Rock Diner, a musical based on the life of local broadcaster Red Robinson, where he played what he called an “Elvis-like” character.

k.d. lang

1:49 Global BC celebrates 60 years: k.d. lang sings with Jack Webster Global BC celebrates 60 years: k.d. lang sings with Jack Webster

Back in 1985, k.d. lang was an upstart Alberta singer who dabbled in “country punk,” a label that she pushed back against in an interview with BCTV’s Jack Webster.

Lang described how she felt she was the reincarnation of country legend Patsy Cline.

“I believe that she continues to do her work through me as well as other people,” she told Webster.

“You are bizarre,” Webster told lang.

“Thank you,” she replied with a smile.

Lang then accompanied Webster for an impromptu performance of what he called an “old Webster family song” dating back to when his great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather ran guns to South Carolina on a paddle steamer during the U.S. Civil War.

“Jack, you amaze me,” lang said after Webster’s performance.