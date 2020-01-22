Menu

Entertainment

From the archives: Terry Jones and Monty Python on the streets of Vancouver in 1973

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 8:04 pm
Monty Python clowns around with Vancouver news crew in 1973
WATCH: Not ones to shy away from a camera, Monty Python had some fun with a news crew before a sit-down interview to promote their appearance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver in 1973.

Monty Python co-founder Terry Jones passed away Tuesday after battling a rare form of dementia. He was 77.

The troupe’s irreverent humour — a blend of satire, surrealism and silliness — helped revolutionize British comedy.

READ MORE: ‘A**holes: A Theory’: John Cleese, director John Walker on what makes us jerks

Jones and the rest of Monty Python made an appearance on Global News, then known as BCTV, back in June 1973 before a live show at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The troupe took part in a series of improvised “man on the street” interviews, in which John Cleese implores Prince Philip to “come clean about his toupee.”

BCTV weatherman Norm Grohmann then conducts an interview with Monty Python that quickly deteriorates into bedlam.

— With files from The Associated Press

‘Monty Python’ star Terry Jones dies at 77
