From the archives: Terry Jones and Monty Python on the streets of Vancouver in 1973

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Monty Python co-founder Terry Jones passed away Tuesday after battling a rare form of dementia. He was 77.

The troupe’s irreverent humour — a blend of satire, surrealism and silliness — helped revolutionize British comedy.

Jones and the rest of Monty Python made an appearance on Global News, then known as BCTV, back in June 1973 before a live show at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The troupe took part in a series of improvised “man on the street” interviews, in which John Cleese implores Prince Philip to “come clean about his toupee.”

BCTV weatherman Norm Grohmann then conducts an interview with Monty Python that quickly deteriorates into bedlam.

— With files from The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

0:58 ‘Monty Python’ star Terry Jones dies at 77 ‘Monty Python’ star Terry Jones dies at 77