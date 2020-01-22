Terry Jones dead: ‘Monty Python’ star dies at age 77

Send this page to someone via email

Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones’s wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.

Social media was flooded with condolences after news of Jones’ death spread.

Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

So sorry about Terry Jones. Just a very, very, very funny man. And a kind, thoughtful, interesting, and curious one too. What a great body of work he has left though. #TerryJones — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) January 22, 2020

Lovely Terry Jones, the heart of Python. Ripping Yarns remains so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg's Nasty Book For Boys & Girls made me laugh like a small fool when I was eight. Very sad to see him go. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) January 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

RIP the actual genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint. https://t.co/qMrR9aOV9s — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 22, 2020

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Jones. Here he is receiving the Special Award For Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television from friend and fellow Python Michael Palin, at the 2016 @BAFTACymru Awards. pic.twitter.com/iQGLTWIQyL — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, no funeral plans have been announced.