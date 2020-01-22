Menu

Entertainment

Terry Jones dead: ‘Monty Python’ star dies at age 77

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 22, 2020 8:25 am
Updated January 22, 2020 8:59 am
Terry Jones attends a gala screening of The Invention of Lying held at BAFTA on October 1, 2009 in London, England.
Terry Jones attends a gala screening of The Invention of Lying held at BAFTA on October 1, 2009 in London, England. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

READ MORE: ‘A**holes: A Theory’: John Cleese, director John Walker on what makes us jerks

Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones’s wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.

Social media was flooded with condolences after news of Jones’ death spread.

As of this writing, no funeral plans have been announced.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
