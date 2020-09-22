What’s closed in Halifax as a result of hurricane Teddy

As hurricane Teddy arrives in Nova Scotia here’s what has been closed in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
HRCE Schools
At this time schools under the Halifax Regional Centre of Education (HRCE) are set to open on Wednesday.
In a letter distributed to parents Tuesday afternoon, the HRCE recommended that parents have a backup plan for child care in case schools are closed or openings are delayed as a result of the storm.
The organization said it continues to monitor the path of the storm and has “plans in place to make decisions about opening if necessary.”
HRCE said it will post updated information as soon as decisions are made on its website, Twitter and on its information line at 902-464-4636
Halifax municipal services
The Halifax-Dartmouth ferry service was suspended at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday while Halifax Transit’s bus and Access-A-Bus service will end as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The bus service is not expected to resume until at least noon on Wednesday.
Halifax has also cancelled curbside collection of garbage, organics and recyclables for Wednesday. Collection has been rescheduled to Saturday.
The municipality will also close all of its recreation centres as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Halifax sports fields, all-weather fields, tracks and baseball diamonds are closed and all bookings have been cancelled, the municipality confirmed.
Information on reopening municipal facilities will be shared when it becomes available.
Halifax Seaport Farmer’s Market
The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will not open on Wednesday as a result of hurricane Teddy.
Stanfield International Airport
All departing and arriving flights scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled due to the arrival of hurricane Teddy.
The airport has recommended passengers contact their airlines for more information on rebooking.
Dalhousie University
Dalhousie University closed all of its libraries at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Dalplex is closing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The centre will delay its opening until 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday but that may change depending on the weather.
