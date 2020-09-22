Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

HRM ferry service suspended, residents advised to secure property before hurricane Teddy hits

By Karla Renic Global News
WATCH LIVE: Nova Scotia provides an update on provincial preparedness for hurricane Teddy

Halifax Regional Municipal council is advising residents to prepare for the arrival of hurricane Teddy.

HRM chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé said residents can expect rough winds, high seas and “potential coastal damage.”

Dubé says the Halifax-Dartmouth ferry services will be suspended at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In addition, Dubé says he expects a “destruction of municipal services” in the next two days.

Nova Scotians prepare for hurricane Teddy as memories of Dorian linger
Nova Scotians prepare for hurricane Teddy as memories of Dorian linger

Though Teddy will likely transition to a post-tropical storm as it closes in on the region, it is expected to churn out gusts of wind exceeding 80 km/h.

Dubé also advises Haligonians to secure their property. “Take in your deck furniture, anything that could be picked up by a gust of wind,” he said.

Rainfall amounts in the Halifax area could reach 130 millimetres, Dubé said.

Read more: Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday

Rain ahead of Teddy will likely reach Nova Scotia by Tuesday afternoon and will continue in many areas into Wednesday.

The provincial government is set to provide an update on preparedness for hurricane Teddy at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

More to come…

