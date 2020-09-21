Haligonians get ready for hurricane Teddy

Send this page to someone via email

Memories of hurricane Dorian still linger as Nova Scotians prepare for the approach of hurricane Teddy.

Many spent the weekend and Monday making some last-minute preparations in order to brace for what could be another brush with a post-tropical storm.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Bob Robichaud with the Canadian Hurricane Centre said the weather conditions in Nova Scotia will begin to deteriorate later Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

“The centre of Teddy will only approach the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, later on Wednesday. Kind of afternoon hours on Wednesday,” said Robichaud. “Right now the official track still has a possibility of the storm tracking west of Halifax to just east of Cape Breton. So all of that area is still on the table in terms of the track of the storm.”

Robichaud said rainfall amounts could range from 50 to 100 millimetres with the strongest winds on Wednesday potentially measuring between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

Herring Cove resident Joey Edwards is taking no chances when it comes to hurricane Teddy.

The Dalhousie student was busy Monday helping remove some fishing boats from Herring Cove and lifting floorboards on a wharf in case the water levels rise. He said it might save the structure from water damage.

Edwards saw first-hand the damage post-tropical storm Dorian made last September when it made landfall.

“Our breakwater is gone and we have no protection against storms surges so we may see more water come in, who knows?” said Edwards.

High storm surges during Dorian brought heavy boulders crashing into and damaging the breakwater that protects the anchored boats and a year later, the breakwater is still damaged.

Locals like Brad Dempsey, who is rebuilding a deck on a wharf with his brother-in-law, are preparing for the worst.

“We’ve been working here about a year to get this one back up,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey is hopeful the new deck will hold against Teddy.

“You can’t beat the ocean,” said Dempsey. “But if she takes this one away… I don’t know.”

At the Alderney Landing marina, Glenna Thornhill and Colin Smith have parked their boat in the corner. They’re both busy running rope and hanging extra boat bumpers.

Colin Smith and Glenna Thornhill w Halifax Harbour Tours have tucked their boat into a corner spot at the Alderney Landing Marina. They are taking some extra time to tie-off the boat and putting some extra boat fenders in place ahead of #Hurricane #Teddy pic.twitter.com/wW7Y6HC7Ms — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) September 21, 2020

“We’re getting ready for Teddy,” said Thornhill. “We’re just tying it up now. We’ve moved it to a safer place here in the marina and so we’re just battening down the hatches.”

Across the harbour, it’s quiet along the Halifax waterfront.

Paul Agsteribbe, the general manager of the Stubborn Goat Beer Garden, is taking some time to remove certain amenities that might go airborne during the storm.

“We’re just battening down the hatches, so to speak,” said Agsteribbe. “Just anticipating and getting ready for what may or may not come tomorrow in terms of wind and waterfall.”

Post-tropical storm Dorian knocked out power for more than 400,00 Nova Scotia Power customers and so emergency officials are advising residents to be ready.

Erica Fleck, the chief of emergency management for Halifax Regional Municipality, says residents can also sign up for the new HFX alert system.

“For storms like this, if we open up comfort centres or warming centres or evacuation centres, we’ll send out those alerts just to let citizens know the impact and what’s going on in HRM,” said Fleck.

A lot can change with hurricane Teddy in 24 hours, Fleck said, and she encourages residents to keep an eye on the weather forecast.

The municipality is asking all residents to move outside furniture indoors and remove anything that high winds could pick up, like garbage containers and flower pots or toys, until the storm has passed.

To reduce the likelihood of flooding, residents who are able to do so safely are asked to clear debris from catch basins located near their property prior to the storm.

High storm surges are expected and Fleck is asking all residents to stay away from all areas along the coast or any low-lying areas.

“With the strong storm surge and high waves, we want to warn residents against going to places like Lawrencetown, Peggy’s Cove,” said Fleck. “It’s not safe to be out there looking and that’s my biggest warning. It is a public safety issue. If you can stay home, stay home and inside.”

