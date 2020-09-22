Nova Scotia coastline expected to get 10-metre waves from hurricane Teddy

Send this page to someone via email

According to a provincial preparedness update, hurricane Teddy is tracking about 500 kilometres south of Halifax, and the worst conditions in Nova Scotia are expected late Wednesday morning.

Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Bob Robichaud said the storm is moving about 45 kilometres per hour towards Atlantic Canada.

He said a high tide will be coming in Tuesday evening and could result in large areas of coastal flooding.

Robichaud said the post-tropical storm could bring wind gusts of around 100 kilometres per hour on the coastline and eight- to ten-metre-high waves.

He said Halifax and up the eastern shore may be at risk of flooding in the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two peaks of the storm are expected Tuesday evening and Wednesday late morning.

Emergency authorities say to remember COVID-19 regulations when preparing for the storm.

Nova Scotia Power Chief Operating Officer Mark Sidebottom said the company has spent the summer planning how to respond to a storm using COVID-19-safe protocols.

Sidebottom said 170 crews came from out-of-province but inside the Atlantic bubble. Another 130 have been mobilized within Nova Scotia.

Sidebottom said around 1,000 people in total are ready to respond to emergencies, and crews are evenly dispersed across the province.

In addition, he said NS Power has invested $20 million since hurricane Dorian in vegetation preparedness, including removing trees from power lines.

Sidebottom said the company will do everything it can to restore power outages expected to hit Nova Scotians in the next 72 hours.

The province also warned Nova Scotians to stay off the shores.

“This is not the time to watch the waves crashing,” said Housing Minister Chuck Porter.

Robichaud said a storm surge is the biggest threat to Nova Scotians near coastlines.

“Over the years we’ve lost a lot of people who have gone to the coastline to watch those waves and that’s what we need to avoid in this storm especially,” he said.