Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

10 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, two linked to Saskatoon outbreak

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 3:57 pm
Coronavirus: Health officials say projections suggest next peak will far exceed first peak if no measures taken
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said on Tuesday that new modelling projections released by Health Canada suggest the next peak of COVID-19 cases will far exceed the first peak that happened in the spring if no individual hygienic and distancing measures are taken as cases rise again across the country.

Two of the 10 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday are associated with an outbreak at a Saskatoon business.

Health officials said there are now 19 cases linked to the outbreak at Brandt Industries.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past two weeks

The latest confirmed cases are from testing completed on close contracts of employees not at the workplace, officials said.

Of the other new cases in the province, four additional ones are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina, one is in the far north east and another one is in the central west zones.

This brings the total case count in the province to 1,824, of which 146 are considered active.

Nine people are in hospital — eight in Saskatoon and one in Regina. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Nine more recoveries were reported, bring total recoveries to 1,654.

There have been 24 deaths in the province related to COVID-19.

Read more: Canadians can now see conflicts of interest declared by COVID-19 vaccine task force

Coronavirus breakdown

Of all cases reported to date in Saskatchewan, 894 are community contacts, 528 have no known exposures, 271 are travellers and 131 are under investigation by public health.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

  • 306 people are 19 and under
  • 595 people are 20 to 39
  • 562 are 40 to 59
  • 300 people are 60 to 79
  • 61 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Saskatchewan has completed 175,405 tests so far for the virus, up 1,641 from Monday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 saskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updatebrandt industries
