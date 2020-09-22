Positive coronavirus test confirmed at Lumsden High School

Send this page to someone via email

Someone at Lumsden High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Prairie Valley School Division.

It is unknown whether that person is a student or staff member, however the division tells Global News in an e-mail that the school was alerted by public health on Sunday about the positive results.

“The division continues to work closely with public health and is following the direction of officials,” Prairie Valley School Division communications manager Alana Johnson said in the e-mail.

Classes went ahead on Monday as normal, after cleaning protocols were followed in all the school’s buildings.

“All school plans follow the direction set by public health officials and outline in detail what steps schools will take to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to respond to a positive case within the school,” Johnson said.

“We are confident in our school reopen plans and in the safety precautions taken in our buildings.”

Public health is managing the contract tracing and contacting those affected.

