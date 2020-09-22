Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Economy

Atlantic Canada airports estimate 92 per cent drop in summer travel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2020 12:42 pm
Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks
With just a few new cases in recent weeks, provinces in Atlantic Canada are once again changing their COVID-19 rules. In New Brunswick, officials are loosening travel restrictions, while Nova Scotia has decided to mandate masks in public spaces to ensure the virus remains suppressed. Ross Lord reports.

HALIFAX – Atlantic Canada’s airports say they need more money from the federal government to cope with a massive decline in airline traffic owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic Canada Airports Association said Tuesday the 11 airports it represents are projected to lose a total of 5.5 million passengers and $76 million in revenues this year.

Read more: Air Canada cancels flights between Toronto and Saint John until October

It says air travel in the region was down 92 per cent year-over-year from April to the end of August in comparison to 2019.

Association director Monette Pasher says in a news release airports are using capital reserves or borrowing to cover their operating loses and debt obligations.

Atlantic airports still vacant after provinces ease travel restrictions
She says airports are an essential service and are providing communities medical evacuations, air cargo deliveries and transport for essential workers.

Derrick Stanford, association president and CEO of Saint John Airport says the federal wage subsidy has provided some relief but airports need more financial support from Ottawa.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
