Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada cancels flights between Toronto and Saint John until October

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 4:54 pm
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says it is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports.
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says it is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Air Canada has cancelled all of its direct flights between Toronto and Saint John for the rest of September.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Global News that flights between the two cities will resume on Oct. 2, with one flight.

Read more: Air Canada indefinitely suspends 14 routes in Atlantic Canada, closes 2 stations

Pascale Dery said the cancellation of the flights was due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions and low demand.

Dery said the company’s flight from Saint John to Montreal allows its customers to access Air Canada’s flight network.

Trending Stories

That flight between Saint John and Montreal resumed June 22 after the company initially pulled back service as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
Air Canada to include free COVID-19, quarantine insurance on some vacation packages
Air Canada to include free COVID-19, quarantine insurance on some vacation packages

It’s the latest blow for the region’s air travel industry which has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, Air Canada closed its stations in in Bathurst, N.B., and Wabush, N.L., and indefinitely suspended 14 routes in Atlantic Canada.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoSaint JohnMontrealAir CanadaAir Travelcoronavirus travelSaint John AirportAir Canada Saint John
Flyers
More weekly flyers