Air Canada cancels flights between Toronto and Saint John until October

Air Canada has cancelled all of its direct flights between Toronto and Saint John for the rest of September.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Global News that flights between the two cities will resume on Oct. 2, with one flight.

Pascale Dery said the cancellation of the flights was due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions and low demand.

Dery said the company’s flight from Saint John to Montreal allows its customers to access Air Canada’s flight network.

That flight between Saint John and Montreal resumed June 22 after the company initially pulled back service as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the latest blow for the region’s air travel industry which has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, Air Canada closed its stations in in Bathurst, N.B., and Wabush, N.L., and indefinitely suspended 14 routes in Atlantic Canada.