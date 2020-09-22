29 more coronavirus cases reported in Waterloo Region, most since early May

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 29 positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 1,636.

The last time the region saw this many new cases was on May 5.

Out of the 29 cases, 11 involved people aged 11 to 19 while eight others involved people aged 20-29.

No cases were connected to anyone under the age of 10 or over the age of 70.

4:40 Comparing COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and Manitoba Comparing COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and Manitoba

The region’s four testing centres continue to be worked into overdrive as they have now conducted 85,365 tests, which is 3,699 more than Friday’s update.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 142 active cases in the region which is the most since June 4, when there were 165 active cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A new outbreak has been reported at the Village at Winston Park retirement home in Kitchener after a staff member tested positive.

It is the second outbreak at the home as two staff members tested positive in April.

The area is now up to eight outbreaks, including two at nursing homes, two in congregate settings, one at a sports and fitness facility, one involving a food and beverage service, and one at a daycare.

An outbreak is declared at a daycare or retirement home if one person tests positive, whereas outbreaks are usually declared when two or more people tested positive.

1:58 Quebec’s top doctor believes second COVID-19 wave is starting Quebec’s top doctor believes second COVID-19 wave is starting

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the area since Aug. 21 and the hospitals have been clear of COVID-19 patients since Sept. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is reporting 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 47,752.

Tuesday’s case count is another increase from Monday, which saw 425 new cases, and marks the highest one-day increase since May 2. Ontario cases have been on the upward trend over the last couple of weeks.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 153 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 95 in Peel Region, 90 in Ottawa, 27 in York Region and 16 in Durham Region.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 34,200 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

The province has said it is looking at increasing testing capacity to 50,000 tests a day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement