Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario government to announce fall COVID-19 plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2020 6:14 am
Coronavirus: Ontario seeing 75 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Ontario seeing 75 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel.

TORONTO — Ontario is expected to announce its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan today.

Premier Doug Ford has promised the plan will help the province grapple with a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The strategy comes as daily virus case counts continue to climb to levels not seen for months in Ontario.

Ford has been under pressure to release the updated plan as opposition politicians say it should have come weeks earlier.

Read more: Ford says Ontario’s COVID-19 2nd-wave strategy to be outlined Tuesday

Health Minister Christine Elliott says parts of the plan are currently being implemented, including increased testing capacity.

The new plan comes as Ontario continues to struggle with long line ups at some of its 147 COVID-19 assessment centres.

Ford announced an Ontario-wide crackdown limiting the number of people permitted at social gatherings over the weekend.

Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says fall plan includes reaching 50k daily test capacity
© 2020 The Canadian Press
