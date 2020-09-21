Student at school in Elmira tests positive for coronavirus: board

Send this page to someone via email

A student at an elementary school in Elmira has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said Sunday.

The board said that Waterloo Public Health confirmed that a student at Riverside Public School had caught the disease.

The student was last inside the school on Friday, according to the board.

It said that no further information about the incident will be shared due to privacy concerns.

The WRDSB said Waterloo Public Health will be in contact with all high-risk contacts.

It also said “high-risk contacts in the identified cohort will be directed to self-isolate until at least October 2, and longer if symptomatic.”

The board said parents will not get a call from Waterloo Public Health if they are not at risk.

This is not the first case connected with a school in the area.

A kindergarten student at a Cambridge elementary school tested positive for the coronavirus last week. And on Labour Day weekend, it was announced that a staff member at a Waterloo school had also tested positive.