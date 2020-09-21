15 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 816

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 816, including 38 deaths.

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., and involve a child, five people between 18 and 34 years of age, and others who are between the ages of 45 and 79.

Four of the Barrie cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the remainder are under investigation.

The rest of the new cases are in Orillia, New Tecumseth, Bracebridge and Wasaga Beach, Ont., involving people under the age of 79.

One of the Bracebridge cases is related to a local institutional outbreak at the Pines Long-Term Care Home, where a staff member has tested positive for the virus.

One of the New Tecumseth cases is related to close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

The rest of the cases in Orillia, New Tecumseth, Wasaga Beach and Bracebridge are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 816 cases, 86 per cent — or 700 people — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. Of all the cases, 18 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 12 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, four workplaces and one group home.

Last week, the local health unit reported its second-highest weekly COVID-19 case number since the start of the pandemic, with 53 confirmed new cases.

With the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, the region’s top doctor is encouraging people to reduce their social circles to household members and to avoid social gatherings.

Over the weekend, Ontario expanded its gathering limits provincewide, with only 10 people now allowed indoors and 25 outdoors.

On Monday, the province reported 425 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 47,274, including 2,829 deaths.