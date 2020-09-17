Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
September 17 2020 3:40pm
02:23

Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says Western University cases being monitored, more restrictions possible

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Thursday said public health officials are monitoring the recent increase in cases at Western University in London, Ont. and said while Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa are seeing restrictions to social gatherings, it does not mean they will be the only ones. He said they are handling increase in cases much like they did during the reopening.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home