New COVID-19 case confirmed at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Ont.

A new COVID-19 case has been reported at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Ont., forcing one classroom to close, according to the Simcoe County District School Board.

The school board didn’t disclose whether it was a student or a staff member who tested positive for the virus.

The rest of the school remains open, according to the school board.

When a COVID-19 case is confirmed at a school, a health unit case investigator is assigned to work with the infected person, their family and school to determine if anyone needs to get tested or self-isolate.

“Children who have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 and who have been tested cannot go to child care or school until the results are known,” the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says.

“If you decided not to get your child tested, they cannot go to child care or school and have to self-isolate for up to 14 days from the start of their symptoms.”

The health unit says all household members should self-monitor for 14 days but can continue to go to child care, school or work if they haven’t developed any symptoms.

The COVID-19 case at Bear Creek is the second that’s been confirmed by the Simcoe County District School Board — the first was reported at Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia, Ont., last week.

In addition to those two schools, one other COVID-19 case has been reported at St. John Vianney Catholic School in Barrie, which is under the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.

