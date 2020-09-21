Bill Kelly: Why there won’t be a fall election

Send this page to someone via email

If there was ever any doubt that Justin Trudeau’s minority government will survive a confidence vote on this week’s throne speech, those concerns were erased by the steady stream of provincial premiers, with hat in hand, asking for and likely getting billions of dollars in new health care funding and federal stabilization funding.

A year ago, the premiers and the prime minister were hardly on speaking terms, but the pandemic has created some very necessary, if uncomfortable, alliances based on one common thread; the provinces need lots of money, and the Trudeau government seems willing to send out those cheques.

READ MORE: Premiers seeking at least $28-billion boost to health care ahead of feds’ throne speech

So, even if some opposition Members of Parliament harboured even the slightest idea of bringing down the government, they know that there would likely be an immediate and powerful push back from the premiers, who are counting on an uninterrupted flow of federal money to combat the health and economic devastation that COVID-19 has inflicted on every part of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Recent national polling seems to reflect that reality.

Canadians are less concerned about the WE Charity fiasco and more concerned about how the government is handling the fallout from the pandemic, and, on that account, they give the government a passing grade.

4:36 Top throne speech priority for Canadians is addressing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ipsos poll Top throne speech priority for Canadians is addressing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ipsos poll

Canadians don’t expect the 336 MPs currently in office to agree on everything (two seats are vacant and awaiting new members via byelections on Oct. 26).

But they do expect and demand that they set aside partisan politics and deal with the crisis at hand.

—

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Story continues below advertisement

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​