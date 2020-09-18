Menu

Politics

Prime Minister Trudeau calls byelections for Toronto Centre, York Centre on Oct. 26

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media before the first day of a Liberal cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media before the first day of a Liberal cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for two ridings in Toronto, Toronto Centre and York Centre.

The byelections for will take place on Oct. 26, according to an announcement made by Trudeau on Friday.

Read more: Broadcaster Marci Ien to run for Liberals in Bill Morneau’s old riding of Toronto Centre

Former broadcaster Marci Ien was appointed the Liberal candidate for the riding of Toronto Centre, vying to retain former finance minister and MP Bill Morneau’s riding.

Morneau resigned after the controversy surrounding WE Charity and his involvement.

Ya’ara Saks was appointed by Trudeau to be the party’s candidate in York Centre, which was left vacant after MP Michael Leavitt resigned at the beginning of September.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Coronavirus: ‘I do not want an election,’ Trudeau says
