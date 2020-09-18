Prime Minister Trudeau calls byelections for Toronto Centre, York Centre on Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for two ridings in Toronto, Toronto Centre and York Centre.
The byelections for will take place on Oct. 26, according to an announcement made by Trudeau on Friday.
Former broadcaster Marci Ien was appointed the Liberal candidate for the riding of Toronto Centre, vying to retain former finance minister and MP Bill Morneau’s riding.
Morneau resigned after the controversy surrounding WE Charity and his involvement.
Ya’ara Saks was appointed by Trudeau to be the party’s candidate in York Centre, which was left vacant after MP Michael Leavitt resigned at the beginning of September.
— With files from The Canadian Press.
