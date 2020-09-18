Prime Minister Trudeau calls byelections for Toronto Centre, York Centre on Oct. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for two ridings in Toronto, Toronto Centre and York Centre.

The byelections for will take place on Oct. 26, according to an announcement made by Trudeau on Friday.

Former broadcaster Marci Ien was appointed the Liberal candidate for the riding of Toronto Centre, vying to retain former finance minister and MP Bill Morneau’s riding.

Morneau resigned after the controversy surrounding WE Charity and his involvement.

Ya’ara Saks was appointed by Trudeau to be the party’s candidate in York Centre, which was left vacant after MP Michael Leavitt resigned at the beginning of September.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau calls by-elections for Toronto Centre and York Centre to take place on October 26th, 2020 #cdnpoli — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 18, 2020

3:33 Coronavirus: ‘I do not want an election,’ Trudeau says Coronavirus: ‘I do not want an election,’ Trudeau says