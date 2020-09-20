No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Just one case of COVID-19 remains active at this time.

The province has reported a total of 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, New Brunswick had completed 69,791 tests.

Effective Thursday, residents of the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec will not be allowed to enter New Brunswick for day trips.

A release said residents can still cross the border for essential travel and medical reasons such as appointments, or approved work and shared child custody.

“With the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, we must be prudent and keep doing our part,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

The province said all previously approved registrations for day trips are no longer valid.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.