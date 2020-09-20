Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 11:07 am
Will a second COVID-19 wave resemble the first wave?
For months, public health officials have warned of a resurgence of COVID-19 in Canada. More people are returning to work and school, and the colder weather means more people will be indoors. Eric Sorensen explains why a second surge won't resemble the first one.

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Just one case of COVID-19 remains active at this time.

The province has reported a total of 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases, changes Quebec border rules

As of Saturday, New Brunswick had completed 69,791 tests.

Effective Thursday, residents of the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec will not be allowed to enter New Brunswick for day trips.

Woodstock, N.B. banning trick or treating due to COVID-19
Woodstock, N.B. banning trick or treating due to COVID-19

A release said residents can still cross the border for essential travel and medical reasons such as appointments, or approved work and shared child custody.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“With the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, we must be prudent and keep doing our part,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said all previously approved registrations for day trips are no longer valid.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine HiggsCOVID-19 updatecoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer Russellatlantic bubblenew brunswick health
Flyers
More weekly flyers