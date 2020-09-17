New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases, changes Quebec border rules

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday and says there are two active cases in the province.

A release from Premier Blaine Higgs’ office says in order keep New Brunswick safe and slow the spread of the virus, changes to travel restrictions at Quebec border have been made.

Effective Thursday, residents of the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County in Quebec will not be allowed to enter New Brunswick for day trips.

“With the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, we must be prudent and keep doing our part,” said Higgs in the release.

The release says residents can still cross the border for essential travel and medical reasons such as appointments, or approved work and shared child custody.

According to the province, all previously approved registrations for day trips are no longer valid.

“Individuals who travel to or from Témiscouata are once again required to self-isolate for 14 days when entering New Brunswick,” read the release.

The province says this change does not affect those in Avignon and the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec near Campbellton. Residents in those areas can still take day trips if they pre-register.

“Everyone must take precautions to limit the spread of the virus and keep the province in the Yellow level of recovery by protecting ourselves and others,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19, and reports 190 recoveries.

There have been two deaths as a result of the virus, both in Campbellton.

The province says 68,050 tests have been completed to date.