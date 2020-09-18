Hold and secures lifted after man with BB gun arrested: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say they have concluded an investigation that put several schools in a hold and secure on Friday.
Police say officers were called to the central area of the city and arrested a man who was in possession of a BB gun.
The hold and secures were in place at Cathedral High School, as well as Cathy Wever and St. Patrick elementary schools, but were lifted after the man was arrested.
Trending Stories
Read more: Teen shot in Hamilton’s east end: police
There were no reports of any shots fired, or anyone suffering injuries.
Police have not released any details about the accused or where he was arrested.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments