Hold and secures lifted after man with BB gun arrested: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have concluded an investigation that put several schools in a hold and secure on Friday.

Police say officers were called to the central area of the city and arrested a man who was in possession of a BB gun.

Hamilton Police have concluded the investigation that put several #HamOnt schools in a Hold and Secure. A male was in possession of a BB gun. He has been arrested and charged accordingly. Thanks for your patience as we investigated the incident. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The hold and secures were in place at Cathedral High School, as well as Cathy Wever and St. Patrick elementary schools, but were lifted after the man was arrested.

There were no reports of any shots fired, or anyone suffering injuries.

Police have not released any details about the accused or where he was arrested.