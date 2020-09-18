Menu

Crime

Hold and secures lifted after man with BB gun arrested: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 18, 2020 4:46 pm
Cathy Wever School was one of three schools placed in a hold and secure by Hamilton police on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Cathy Wever School was one of three schools placed in a hold and secure by Hamilton police on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Don Mitchell/900 CHML

Hamilton police say they have concluded an investigation that put several schools in a hold and secure on Friday.

Police say officers were called to the central area of the city and arrested a man who was in possession of a BB gun.

The hold and secures were in place at Cathedral High School, as well as Cathy Wever and St. Patrick elementary schools, but were lifted after the man was arrested.

Read more: Teen shot in Hamilton’s east end: police

There were no reports of any shots fired, or anyone suffering injuries.

Police have not released any details about the accused or where he was arrested.

