Peterborough police use drone to help locate 3 teenagers lost in woods

Peterborough police credit the use of their drone to help locate three teenagers reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m. officers responded to the area of Century Boulevard in the township south of the city regarding three missing teens.

Police say the trio went for a walk in a wooded area and became lost. One of the teens used a cellphone to call a parent requesting assistance, police said.

One of the teens had also fallen and had suffered an ankle injury.

Police and the township fire department and Peterborough County-City Paramedics attended the area.

A perimeter was established and police deployed the drone to assist with the ground search.

“The lost teens could hear the drone and were able to call out to the ground search team providing their location,” said Staff Sgt. Dan MacLean.

The teen had a minor ankle injury while no other injuries were reported, he noted.

Police purchased the drone in December 2019 and it has been primarily used for traffic investigations.

