Lockdown at Warkworth Institution after drone suspected of dropping contraband package

Send this page to someone via email

Warkworth Institution is under lockdown after contraband — which may have been delivered by drone — was located in the medium-security prison over the weekend.

According to the Correctional Services of Canada, around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, a lockdown was ordered at Warkworth after opened “contraband packaging” was located within the property. The prison is located about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough,

Officials believe a drone was used to deliver the contraband. Details on what was discovered were not released.

“The contraband packaging was consistent with having been dropped by an unmanned air vehicle (UAV),” the CSC said Tuesday morning.

Visits to the prison are currently suspected until the search of the institution is complete.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the CSC anonymous tip line at 1-866-780-3784.

1:15 Drone sighting at Kingston, Ont., prison sparks all day search Drone sighting at Kingston, Ont., prison sparks all day search