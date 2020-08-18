Menu

Crime

Lockdown at Warkworth Institution after drone suspected of dropping contraband package

By Greg Davis Global News
A lockdown is in place at Warkworth Institution after contraband was found on Saturday.
A lockdown is in place at Warkworth Institution after contraband was found on Saturday. Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News

Warkworth Institution is under lockdown after contraband — which may have been delivered by drone — was located in the medium-security prison over the weekend.

According to the Correctional Services of Canada, around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, a lockdown was ordered at Warkworth after opened “contraband packaging” was located within the property. The prison is located about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough,

Officials believe a drone was used to deliver the contraband. Details on what was discovered were not released.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreaks declared over in federal prisons, staff prepare for ‘new normal’

“The contraband packaging was consistent with having been dropped by an unmanned air vehicle (UAV),” the CSC said Tuesday morning.

Visits to the prison are currently suspected until the search of the institution is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CSC anonymous tip line at 1-866-780-3784.

