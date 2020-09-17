Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 4:36 pm
B.C. health officials report 122 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
B.C. health officials report 122 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths Wednesday

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, as active cases top 1,600

Premier John Horgan is also slated to unveil the province’s pandemic economic recovery plan on Thursday. You can stream that announcement live here.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported 7,438 cases of COVID-19 and 219 deaths.

In the week since classes have resumed, cases of the virus have been confirmed at more than half a dozen B.C. schools, the majority of them in Surrey.

Concerns around COVID-19 positive cases in B.C. schools
Concerns around COVID-19 positive cases in B.C. schools
