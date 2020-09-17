B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT Thursday.

Premier John Horgan is also slated to unveil the province’s pandemic economic recovery plan on Thursday. You can stream that announcement live here.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported 7,438 cases of COVID-19 and 219 deaths.

In the week since classes have resumed, cases of the virus have been confirmed at more than half a dozen B.C. schools, the majority of them in Surrey.

