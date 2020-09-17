Guelph’s active COVID-19 case count jumps from 5 to 24 in a week

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph is reporting six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the city’s total to 284 confirmed cases.

There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the Royal City. It’s a major jump from the five active cases that were reported a week ago on Sept. 10.

One of those individuals who has contracted the virus is currently in hospital.

The death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June 17 while 249 people have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wellington County reported one new case on Thursday, raising its total to 96 confirmed cases. Of those, three are active, 91 people have recovered and two people have died.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Coronavirus: Premier Ford announces deal to produce ventilators in Ontario Coronavirus: Premier Ford announces deal to produce ventilators in Ontario

The spike in cases come as students head back to school and as Guelph’s unit health expands its mandatory masking policy to include places of worship.

Ontario reported 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 45,676.

Thursday’s case count is a slight decrease from Wednesday which saw 315 new cases but is higher than Tuesday, which saw 251 cases.

Most of the new cases have been reported in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.