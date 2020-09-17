Menu

28 Western University students test positive for coronavirus, prompting tightened restrictions

Health

Guelph’s active COVID-19 case count jumps from 5 to 24 in a week

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 1:37 pm
Ontario government scrambles to deal with long coronavirus testing lineups
If you're looking to get a coronavirus test right now, you might have to wait for hours in line. Premier Doug Ford says the government wasn’t caught off guard. Travis Dhanraj has more on how some are disputing Ford's assertion.

Guelph is reporting six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the city’s total to 284 confirmed cases.

There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the Royal City. It’s a major jump from the five active cases that were reported a week ago on Sept. 10.

Read more: Ontario tightens private gathering restrictions in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa

One of those individuals who has contracted the virus is currently in hospital.

The death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June 17 while 249 people have recovered.

Wellington County reported one new case on Thursday, raising its total to 96 confirmed cases. Of those, three are active, 91 people have recovered and two people have died.

The spike in cases come as students head back to school and as Guelph’s unit health expands its mandatory masking policy to include places of worship.

Read more: Guelph’s updated mandatory mask order includes places of worship

Ontario reported 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 45,676.

Thursday’s case count is a slight decrease from Wednesday which saw 315 new cases but is higher than Tuesday, which saw 251 cases.

Most of the new cases have been reported in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

