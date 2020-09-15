Guelph’s updated mandatory mask order includes places of worship

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s health unit says it has updated its mandatory mask order to include more spaces in response to increasing rates of novel coronavirus cases.

Along with locations already included, such as grocery stores and malls, the order will cover churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other places of worship.

The order will also cover event spaces like banquet halls and convention centres, galleries, museums, and private transportation such as limos, taxis and ride-sharing.

The updated order, which is also for Wellington and Dufferin counties, is effective on Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m.

“I am concerned by the increasing numbers in our region,” medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said. “We are seeing COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the same time as schools and campuses reopen.

She said these additional spaces added to the order will give the community the best chance of reducing the spread of the virus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has reported 586 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. As of Monday, there were 21 active cases and 37 deaths.

Guelph has had 274 confirmed cases, including 15 that are active and 11 deaths.

“Keeping COVID-19 low in the community is vital to protecting all of us and keeping our schools, businesses and other spaces open this fall,” Mercer said.

“We must continue to do everything we can to reduce the spread of the virus — even as we acknowledge the pandemic fatigue we are felling.”

