Crime

Peterborough teen allegedly rams OPP cruiser while fleeing arrest for speeding

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 10:47 am
A Peterborough teen is accused of fleeing from police and ramming a cruiser.
A Peterborough teen is accused of fleeing from police and ramming a cruiser.

A Peterborough teenager faces a number of driving charges including flight from police following an incident with the OPP on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:15 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on the North Monaghan Parkway just outside the city’s limit.

Police allege the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed but officers did not pursue it due to concerns for public safety.

Officers identified the suspect’s address based on the vehicle’s licence plate. The suspect vehicle was located and the driver allegedly attempted to flee again by “repeatedly” ramming a police cruiser.

OPP say the driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was arrested at a nearby residence.

A 17-year-old Peterborough youth was charged with:

  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
  • Speeding

The accused — whose name was not released — is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 9.

