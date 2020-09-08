Durham Municipality September 8 2020 9:19pm 02:14 Durham region switches on automatic speed cameras After months of delay, the region has started their Automated Speed Enforcement cameras. The units will take photos of potential speeders, along with collecting data. Frazer Snowdon has more. Automated speed cameras now operational in Durham Region <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7323343/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7323343/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?