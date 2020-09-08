Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Durham Municipality
September 8 2020 9:19pm
02:14

Durham region switches on automatic speed cameras

After months of delay, the region has started their Automated Speed Enforcement cameras. The units will take photos of potential speeders, along with collecting data. Frazer Snowdon has more.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home