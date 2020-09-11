Menu

Crime

Driver clocked at 148 km/h in 60 km/h zone outside Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 3:44 pm
Peterborough police clocked a driver at 148 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Friday.
A man faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer on patrol clocked a vehicle travelling 148 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Sherbrooke Street West, just on the outskirts of the city’s western limit.

Read more: Motorcyclist clocked at 158 km/h on Highway 7 in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

The driver had his licence suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The name of the accused was not released. He will appear in court in Peterborough at a future date.

Toronto speed cameras nab more than 20K speeders in month, 12 tickets to same vehicle
