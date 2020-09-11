Driver clocked at 148 km/h in 60 km/h zone outside Peterborough

A man faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer on patrol clocked a vehicle travelling 148 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Sherbrooke Street West, just on the outskirts of the city’s western limit.
The driver had his licence suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The name of the accused was not released. He will appear in court in Peterborough at a future date.
